Car pileup on I-10 shuts down highway, injuries reported

BEAUMONT, Texas – At about 8 a.m. this morning on I-10 near Beaumont, there was a multiple vehicle accident that left dozens injured. No deaths have been reported, but as of 10:15, Acadian Ambulance responders had taken 35 people to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public safety reported that at least 50 cars sustained damage, while the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issued a statement saying that the accident appeared to involve over 500 cars.

The road remains closed in both directions between Taylor Bayou and Hamshire Road. The road will remain closed for several hours.

There were reports of dense fog in the area at the time of the accident.