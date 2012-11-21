Stores prepare for Black Friday

In a couple of days, one of the biggest shopping days of the year will arrive -- Black Friday.

And stores across Southwest Louisiana are preparing by stocking up.

"Black Friday means a lot of inventory, and a lot of special pricing. It calls for a lot of effort," C&C Audio, Video and Appliances President Roger Leblanc said.

All of the employees at C&C unloaded new shipments of appliances into the warehouse in time for the Black Friday rush.

"Today, we got in about 90 televisions," Leblanc said. "Yesterday, we got in about 70 and we have two more shipments due in early next week."

This year, Leblanc said they were able to offer the deals early.

"This year, the manufacturer allowed us to advertise early and we knew that the major guys would be doing it so we did too," he said. "Our traffic level since last Thursday when the ad started has been terrific. It's going to be a good Christmas if this is any indication. This should be a terrific Christmas season for this area."

And when it's all said and done?

"Relief," laughed Leblanc. "It's a lot of work. It is."

A lot of work to make sure everyone has a good holiday season without breaking the bank.

C&C opens Friday at 9 a.m. but many stores across the city will open at midnight or earlier for those Black Friday deals.

