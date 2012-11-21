Hometown Patriot: Zachariah DeFelice - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hometown Patriot: Nov. 21, 2012 - Zachariah DeFelice

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

This week's Hometown Patriot is a Sam Houston High School graduate who is now attending the Air Force Training Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

When Zachariah DeFelice was attending Camp Edgewood as a Boy Scout years ago, he probably had no idea he would be back one day talking with Boy Scouts about his career in the Air Force. Josh's grandfather was in the Army Air Corps in World War II. He fondly remembers his days at Edgewood as a member of Boy Scout Troop 21.

"And I reached the rank of Eagle Scout. I just came back to visit some friends and share my experiences and let them know that scouting is an amazing thing. I'm honored to be able to switch my scouting uniform to the one I wear today," he said.

Scouts have just finished four days of winter camp here at Edgewood. DeFelice says Scouting prepared him for the Air Force.

"When we do field training, many of the cadets hate it. They do not like going in the field.  Inside, this is just like scouting. This is camping in a tent.  I might be doing a little more exercise. It's amazing. It's like I'm right back here at Camp Edgewood," he said.

Adult Scouter Frank Williams says the younger scouts look up to people like Zach.

"I think it's really important that the scouts hear from someone who's really important who has committed himself to military service and to go to the Air Force Academy to see what it's like to serve our country. To do your duty to God and country. Zach's a fine example of that," Williams said.

Zachariah DeFelice hopes to one day pilot a C-130 in the Air Force.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

