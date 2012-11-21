Long necks, warm hearts, giraffe love! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Long necks, warm hearts, giraffe love!

(Source: Zoo of Acadiana) (Source: Zoo of Acadiana)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon

We'll tell you how some Louisiana transportation workers are heading to areas devastated by Hurricane Sandy to lend a hand.

Speaking of Sandy, we'll meet a woman who literally swam to work thru the damaged area.  She did it because she didn't want to miss her shift at a hospital.

Plus a truly sad sight – dolphins turning up dead or mutilated along the Gulf Coast. Someone is hurting them, and now there's an ongoing criminal investigation to find out what's going on.

That's a horrible story about animals, so I had to have something more uplifting. We'll have the story of a lonely giraffe who finally found a lady love. It's at a zoo right down the road- a place you and your family may want to visit.

As we get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, lots of us are wondering what sort of weather we'll have. Ben tells me we should have a pretty warm day today, and he expects lots of sunshine on Thursday. He's working on his live, local forecast right now so be sure to tune in for all the details on temperatures at noon.

If you're getting the menu prepared for tomorrow, you may want to check out THIS story if your recipe calls for fried turkey.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us!   I will be off for the next few days, so I would like to personally wish all of you a safe and happy holiday. May you make wonderful memories. Happy Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

