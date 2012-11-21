Leesville woman accused in purse snatching, identity theft

A Leesville woman is accused of stealing a purse and debit cards, reportedly using them at several Leesville businesses.

According to a news release from the Leesville Police Department, on Nov. 14, an officer was dispatched to the area of South Fifth Street in reference to the theft.

Authorities said following an investigation, 36-year-old Tonya Carver was arrested and charged with theft under $500, forgery, identity theft and three counts of unauthorized use of an access card.

Carver's bond was set at $12,500 and she was jailed in the Vernon Parish Jail.

