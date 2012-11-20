Drew vs. You - Ainsley's Angels

This week on Drew vs. You, we are at the sea wall, I'm here with my good friends Laney, Jojo and Landon, they are part of Ainsley's Angels, which is a new charity in Lake Charles, and they have challenged me to a race. And I don't know, I'm pretty fast, you think you can beat me?





Uh, yeah.





Ainsley's Angels is named for Ainsley Rossiter, the 9-year-old daughter of Kim and Lori Rossiter, both graduates of Barbe High School. Due to a rare nerve disorder, Ainsley cannot walk or talk, but she grins from ear to ear when her Angels take her for a run. Ainsley's Angels began in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where the Rossiters are stationed, but recently started a chapter here in Kim and Lori's hometown.





And they apparently know an easy mark when they see one.





And if you would like to be one of Ainsley's Angels or just find out more about them, you can go to ainsleysangels.org or email ainsleysangels@yahoo.com





Their next big race is December 8th at the Swamp Stomp half-marathon at Sam Houston State Park.