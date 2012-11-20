Leesville man accused of aggravated rape

An 18-year-old Leesville man is accused of having sex with a 12-year-old female.

According to a news release from the Leesville Police Department, Xavier Baker-Cofield has been charged with aggravated rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Cofield remains in the Vernon Parish Jail on $260,000 bond.

Authorities said on the night of Nov. 13, an officer with the Leesville Police Department was patrolling and checking the area of a local park. Authorities said the officer observed a parked vehicle that had not been in the area earlier.

As the officer drove toward the vehicle, authorities said he observed there was no license plate on the vehicle, nor was he able to observe any temporary tags at that time.

The officer reportedly then approached the vehicle and found Cofield and the girl engaged in sexual activity.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.