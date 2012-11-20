Air and ground search near Sulphur

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A manhunt for a suspect in an alleged attempted child abduction is underway. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's officials tell KPLC a motorist saw a man that resembled a suspect in a case from several days ago in the Sulphur area. The man reportedly ran into the woods near the Koonce/Houston River Roads when he was spotted. Multiple search crews on the ground and in the air were seen searching for the man.

In state news, more than a dozen members of the Louisiana House, nearly all Republicans, are asking whether the state's budget uses unconstitutional sources of financing. You can read more about this HERE.

Also today, we'll talk about a problem you don't think about until you have to deal with it – getting a doctor's appointment at a time when there's a growing shortage of doctors. See how this problem is tied to the aging baby boomers.

Plus, it's that time of year again – a time to loosen those belts and prepare for the holiday feasts. Today we're going to show you how you can survive the season without packing on extra pounds.

In weather, we had a bit of patchy fog this morning, but that burned off pretty quickly. Ben tells me our temperatures will rise to the 70's again this afternoon. As we get closer to the Thanksgiving day holiday, what sort of weather can we expect? Ben's working on his live, local forecast right now so be sure to tune in at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a wonderful day!