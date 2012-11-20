Nothing found in search after reported sighting of alleged attempted abduction suspect

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office scoured woods near Koonce and Houston River Roads in Sulphur on Tuesday morning following the possible sighting of a suspect in an alleged attempted child abduction from a case reported several days ago.

Around noon Tuesday, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers told KPLC that the search has ended and nothing was found.

"We will continue to follow leads in this case," Myers said.

The Sheriff's Office gave a vague description of the subject, reportedly a black male, wearing a black hoodie. No other details about the subject were released.

The search began after a woman reported seeing a man fitting the description of a suspect from the alleged attempted child abduction, alleged to have occurred in the same area.

KPLC's Theresa Schmidt was at the scene on Tuesday morning and will have more on later editions.

