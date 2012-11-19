Early voting for Dec. 8 election ends 6 p.m. Saturday

Early voting for the Dec. 8 election ends today, Saturday, Dec. 1, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

Early voting takes place at parish Registrar of Voters' offices from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters in the 3rd Congressional District will determine a new congressman in the newly redrawn district.

Two sitting Republican congressman, Charles Boustany Jr. and Jeff Landry, are vying for the seat as runoff candidates from the November election.

Voters in Beauregard will determine a one-quarter percent sales and use tax for handicapped accessibility upgrades at the parish courthouse.

There are also two sales and use tax propositions in the Town of Merryville.

Allen Parish voters will determine two runoffs, one for the School Board District 3 seat and another in the mayor's race in Oakdale.

Allen voters will also decide tax proposals for operations and maintenance for Recreation District 6 and Fire Protection District 3.

In Jeff Davis Parish, there are tax proposals in both Jennings and Lake Arthur.

Vernon voters will determine an item that, if approved, would outline homestead exemption for disabled veterans under certain guidelines. There are also school operations proposals in the Pickering school district and in the Ward 5, Ward 6 and Ward 8 school districts.

