Gerstner Memorial marker unveiled near WWI training camp location

A "Gerstner Memorial" sign was unveiled on Friday, Nov. 16 at the northwest corner of La. 27 and Old Camp Road in Calcasieu Parish.

According to a news release from the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau, the marker honors a military facility that was an important aspect of aviation history.

Gerstner Field was a large World War I aviation training camp that existed from 1917 to 1921 about 15 miles southeast of Lake Charles.

An original sign was placed by the Southwest Louisiana Historical Society, but local partners came together and funded the creation of a new historic marker.

The partners included the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Creole Nature Trail All-American Road, Chennault International Airport Authority and the Calcasieu Preservation Society.

Officials said additional partners include Adley Cormier who assisted with the historical aspect and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development who secured the location and installed the sign.

One key player, who was the catalyst for the memorial to be built, was Buzzy Brunot. His dedication and passion for the project was a driving force in the installation, officials said in the release.

