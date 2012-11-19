Jive turkey!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

There are reports that a leading militant has been killed in a missile strike as Israeli aircraft attack crowded areas in the Gaza Strip today. Attacks on the homes of Hamas activists over the weekend have resulted in a rise in civilian casualties. Meanwhile, dozens of additional Hamas rockets have been fired into Israel today, including one that reportedly hit an empty school. We'll have more on the deadly attacks at noon.

Also today, we'll tell you about a brand new app that's connecting students and teachers. It was actually created by a student as something that was just for fun, but its turned into something much bigger with Microsoft coming to call.

Plus, we have ways to save you money. We'll show you how you can find bargains if you look in the right places. Tune in to get some tricks and tips to find deals and avoid getting ripped off.

In weather, Ben tells me it should be a wonderful week – sunny skies, pleasant afternoons and cool nights. We should warm up to the lower 70's today, but how low will it go tonight? Ben is working on his live, local forecast right now, so be sure to tune in at noon.

As we get closer to Thanksgiving, HERE's a look at what happens when turkeys take the fight to the people! Enjoy!

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!