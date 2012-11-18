Saints Get To .500, Beat Raiders 38-17

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes and Malcolm Jenkins returned an interception for a score to get the New Orleans Saints back to .500 with a 38-17 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.
Lance Moore caught two touchdown passes and Mark Ingram ran for a TD as the Saints (5-5) won for the fifth time in six games since an 0-4 start. They are in position to make a late-season playoff run despite the season-long distraction from the bounty scandal.
The Raiders (3-7) lost their third straight game under first-year coach Dennis Allen as their banged-up defense got picked apart by Brees' precision passing. Oakland has allowed 135 points in those defeats - the most in a three-game span for the franchise since allowing 141 in the first three games in 1961.
