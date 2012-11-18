LSU Outlasts Ole Miss, 41-35

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Jeremy Hill scored his third touchdown with 15 seconds left to lift No. 8 LSU to a 41-35 victory over relentless but mistake-prone Mississippi on Saturday in a classic meeting between the rivals.



The game included seven turnovers, numerous momentum swings and long touchdowns, perhaps none better than Odell Beckham Jr.'s 89-yard punt return for a score that evoked memories of Billy Cannon's famous return against the same team, along the same sideline, for the same yardage back in 1959.



Beckaham's return tied the game at 35, but LSU (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) still needed a pair of clutch sacks by Anthony Johnson and Lavar Edwards to drive Ole Miss out of routine field goal range later in the fourth quarter, setting up the winning drive.



Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace passed for 310 yards and two TDs and ran for two scores, but also was intercepted three times.

