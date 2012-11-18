Pokes End Season On Winning Note; Defeat Lamar 35-0

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Kelvin Bennett rushed for 112 yards on four carries, including a 93-yard touchdown, as McNeese State shut out Lamar 35-0 Saturday night in the season finale for both teams.

The Cowboys (7-4, 4-3 Southland Conference), who had already clinched their eighth straight winning season - the eighth-longest streak of its kind among all Football Championship Subdivision teams - posted their highest win total since 2009 and their eighth consecutive non-losing record in the league.



Cody Stroud, who threw for 346 yards in last week's 31-24 loss to Texas-San Antonio, was 10-of-18 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns - a 46-yarder to Dontae Spencer and a 2-yarder to Kendale Thomas in the "Battle of the Border."



DePauldrick Garrett rushed for 100 of his 112 yards in the first half for the Cardinals (4-8, 1-6).



Caleb Berry, who replaced injured starter Ryan Mossakowski last week, was 13-of-20 passing for 68 yards.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

