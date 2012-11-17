Cards for soldiers making seasons bright

Central Library is doing its part to bring holiday cheer to soldiers serving overseas. Children are making homemade Christmas cards and sending messages of thanks inside.

Izaiah Woodgett, 4, knew exactly what he wanted to color on his card.

"I colored a snowman for the American soldiers," said Izaiah.

Alasia Alexander, 10, carefully wrote her message.

"I just want the soldiers to know I'm thankful for what they are doing. I hope they are happy when they get it," said Alasia.

The card drive started Saturday, Nov. 17 and will last through Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The library provides the supplies for making the holiday cards, so bring your holiday cheer and imagination.

The cards will be sent to troops who are serving in Afghanistan.

