Former Lake Charles resident wrote screenplay for 'Lincoln' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former Lake Charles resident wrote screenplay for 'Lincoln'

Tony Kushner (Source: en.wikipedia.org) Tony Kushner (Source: en.wikipedia.org)

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner, who spent much of his childhood living in Lake Charles, wrote the screenplay for the new film, Lincoln.

Lincoln, which opened in theaters Friday, is getting a lot of attention.

The film centers around the life and presidential experiences of Abraham Lincoln and is directed by Steven Spielberg. It also stars Daniel Day-Lewis.

According to the movie's website, the film is "a revealing drama that focuses on the 16th President's tumultuous final months in office. In a nation divided by war and the strong winds of change, Lincoln pursues a course of action designed to end the war, unite the country and abolish slavery. With the moral courage and fierce determination to succeed, his choices during this critical moment will change the fate of generations to come."

The film also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sally Field, Tommy Lee Jones, James Spader and David Strathaim, among others.

Kushner's family moved to Lake Charles in the 1960s from New York City.

His father, William Kushner, conducted the Lake Charles Symphony for years.

Kushner, who now lives in New York City, also earned critical acclaim for "Angels in America."

He also co-wrote the screenplay for "Munich," also directed by Spielberg, and  wrote the musical "Caroline, or Change," which is set in 1963 in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

