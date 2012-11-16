Lots of 'hot' events despite chilly weather!

It's Anne with your weekend highlights! A lot is going on this weekend in Southwest Louisiana and beyond. From music to holiday shopping, we've got you covered:

Lake Charles:

Side St. Jazz Band: Friday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at Luna Bar & Grill.

Irene and the Sleepers: Saturday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. at Luna Live.

Mistletoe and Moss Holiday Market: Friday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center at 900 Lakeshore Drive. Admission is $8 per person, and there is an $8 stroller fee. For more information, call 337-436-4025

Wonderland on Ice: Begins Saturday, Nov. 17 and lasts through Jan. 1 at L'Auberge Casino Resort. Ice skating is $15 per person, and socks, skates and concessions will be available at the rink. Tickets may be purchased at Desserts, the Rink Grill, Legends or Ticketmaster. For a calendar of open hours for the rink or for more information, visit https://www.llakecharles.com/entertainment/wonderland-on-ice/ .

Rotary Club Turkey Trot 5K: Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Enos Derbonne Multi-Sports Complex located at 7903 Lake Street in Lake Charles. Registration is a 7 a.m. with a welcome at 8 a.m. and races beginning at 8:30 a.m. Admission is $25 for adults and $15 for children or $70 for a family of four.

DeQuincy:

Art Behind Bars Exhibit: Friday, Nov. 16 at the DeQuincy Town Hall Museum located at 218 East Fourth St. in DeQuincy. Admission is free.

Eunice:

Ann Savoy and her Sleepless Knights: Saturday, Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Emcee will be Carl Brazell. Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday at 4 p.m. at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and are general admission seating. For more events going on in Eunice, see http://acadiana.kplctv.com/news/events/59382-many-events-happening-eunice-nov-17 .

Jennings:

Holiday Magic 2012: Saturday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating local businesses will have special sales and discounts. Customers will be entered into a drawing for a gift basket. There will also be a storefront decorating contest, and the winner will be announced that day.

Santa Paws: Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Founders Park on Main St. Pet owners will have the opportunity to take their picture with Santa. Food vendors will be present at the event.

Kinder:

Dierks Bentley concert: Saturday, Nov. 17 at The Pavilion at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets and the Coushatta Box Office. Children ages 16 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Lafayette:

Tracy Lawrence: Friday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Outlaw Saloon in Lafayette.

61st annual Turkey Bowl: Saturday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Nov. 18 at Clark Field. The 10U Flag Football League will play at 9 a.m. on Saturday; Niner League 9-year-olds will play at 10 a.m.; the Mite League, 9- and 10-year-olds, will play at noon Saturday as well; the Junior League, 10- and 11-year-olds, will play at 2 p.m.; and the Senior League, 11-, 12- and 13-year-olds, will play at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $4 for adults. No outside food or drink will be allowed into the stadium. Concessions proceeds go to the Lafayette Kiwanis Club.

Natchitoches:

Turn on the Holidays: Saturday, Nov. 17 in downtown Natchitoches. The event will feature an entire day of free live entertainment, a marketplace featuring handcrafted items, kid-friendly activities and the official turning on of thousands of Christmas lights, followed by a fireworks display over Cane River Lake.

To get your local event added to the KPLC 7 News Community Newsletter, send your submission to news@kplctv.com .