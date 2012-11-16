Fatal explosion in the Gulf

Good morning everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on this Friday for 7News@Noon.

A fiery explosion at an oil platform southeast of Grand Isle. We are getting reports of search crews looking for missing workers who may have gone overboard, while others have been airlifted off the platform. We are gathering info from multiple sources, so keep checking our website HERE for details as they become available and at noon for more on what's happening.

On Capitol Hill, former CIA Director General David Petraeus testifies before the House Intelligence Committee about the September 11th attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

Plus, Hurricane Sandy washed away so much – lives, homes, memories. However, that storm couldn't wash away nearly seventy year old ink – ink used on pages that traveled between two lovers, many years ago.

Thankfully, no storms here – only cool temperatures and sunny skies. Ben tells me to expect the sunshine to last thru the day, with temperatures dropping this evening. How low will those temps go? And what about the weekend? Ben's working on those numbers right now, so be sure to watch his full, live, and local forecast at noon.

