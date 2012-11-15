Louisiana Bond Commission signs off on SWLA capital outlay projects

The Louisiana State Bond Commission approved a list of area capital outlay projects on Thursday. Area projects approved by the bond panel were:

$900,000 in Priority 2 funding for Region 5/ Lake Charles Office of Wildlife, Planning and Construction in Calcasieu Parish with an additional $8.1 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $9 million;

$500,000 in Priority 2 funding for the Port of Lake Charles Access Road, Planning and Construction in Calcasieu Parish with an additional $4.5 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $5 million;

$900,000 in Priority 2 funding for Gravity Sewer Pump Trunk Mains and Pumping Stations South Ward 3 and South Ward 4, Planning and Construction in Calcasieu Parish with an additional $4 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $4.9 million;

$340,000 in Priority 2 funding for Sherman Fine Arts Building, Renovation of Existing Space, Planning and Construction at McNeese State University in Calcasieu Parish with an additional $4.06 million in future priority 5 funding for a total investment of $4.4 million;

$350,000 in Priority 2 funding for Contraband Bayou Erosion Retaining Wall Phase II at McNeese State University, Planning and Construction in Calcasieu Parish with an additional $3.875 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $4.225 million;

$2 million in future Priority 5 funding for Frazar Memorial Library Renovation and Repairs, Planning and Construction at McNeese State University in Calcasieu Parish;

$1.05 million in future Priority 5 funding for Dequincy City Hall, Planning and Construction in Calcasieu Parish;

$1 million in Priority 2 funding for Health and Human Performance Education Complex, Planning and Construction at McNeese State University in Calcasieu Parish;

$750,000 in Priority 2 funding for Ellis and Linda Drive Improvements in Westlake, Planning and Construction in Calcasieu Parish;

$500,000 in Priority 2 funding for Alpha Hall Renovations, Planning and Construction at McNeese State University in Calcasieu Parish;

$400,000 in Priority 2 funding for Lumas Road, Planning and Construction in Beauregard Parish;

$300,000 in Priority 2 funding for Command and Control Center at City Docks at the Port of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish;

$300,000 in Priority 2 funding for National Hurricane Museum and Science Center in Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish;

$250,000 in Priority 2 funding for Community Recreation Building and Shelter in DeRidder, Planning and Construction, Acquisition and Rehabilitation in Beauregard Parish;

$200,000 in Priority 2 funding for Vinton Street Improvements in Calcasieu Parish;

$195,000 in Priority 2 funding for Industrial Canal Dockside Monopile Improvements at the Port of Lake Charles, Planning and Construction in Calcasieu Parish;

$40,000 in Priority 2 funding for Third Street West Bridge Repair, Planning and Construction in Jefferson Davis Parish;

$25,000 in Priority 2 funding for Water System Improvements, Planning and Construction in Beauregard Parish.

$5.7 million in Priority 2 funding for Vernon/ Fort Polk Thoroughfare Plan, Planning and Construction in Vernon Parish with an additional $3.675 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $9.375 million;

$550,000 in Priority 2 funding for Rosepine Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement, Planning and Construction in Vernon Parish with an additional $1.07 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $1.62 million;

$300,000 in Priority 2 funding for Emergency Connection with West Vernon Waterworks District and Inline Booster Station in Hornbeck, Planning and Construction in Vernon Parish with an additional $600,000 in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $900,000;

$300,000 in Priority 2 funding for Emergency Connection with Anacoco Water System in Hornbeck, Planning and Construction in Vernon Parish;

$200,000 in Priority 2 funding for Water System Improvements in Rosepine, Planning and Construction in Vernon Parish; and

$75,000 in Priority 2 funding for Street Improvements in New Llano, Planning and Construction in Vernon Parish.

Priority 1 funds are usually dispersed within the fiscal year, while money for higher-numbered priorities may take years to become available. Priority 1 projects were authorized in a past legislative session and were granted credit by the Louisiana Bond Commission.

Priority 2 projects are for the completion of plans and specifications, land acquisition, site preparation, or for construction.

Priority 5 projects don't require cash expenditures during the fiscal year.

