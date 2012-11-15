Louisiana Bond Commission signs off on SWLA capital outlay proje - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana Bond Commission signs off on SWLA capital outlay projects

The Louisiana State Bond Commission approved a list of area capital outlay projects on Thursday. Area projects approved by the bond panel were:

$900,000 in Priority 2 funding for Region 5/ Lake Charles Office of Wildlife, Planning and Construction in Calcasieu Parish with an additional $8.1 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $9 million;

$500,000 in Priority 2 funding for the Port of Lake Charles Access Road, Planning and Construction in Calcasieu Parish with an additional $4.5 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $5 million;

$900,000 in Priority 2 funding for Gravity Sewer Pump Trunk Mains and Pumping Stations South Ward 3 and South Ward 4, Planning and Construction in Calcasieu Parish with an additional $4 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $4.9 million;

$340,000 in Priority 2 funding for Sherman Fine Arts Building, Renovation of Existing Space, Planning and Construction at McNeese State University in Calcasieu Parish with an additional $4.06 million in future priority 5 funding for a total investment of $4.4 million;

$350,000 in Priority 2 funding for Contraband Bayou Erosion Retaining Wall Phase II at McNeese State University, Planning and Construction in Calcasieu Parish with an additional $3.875 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $4.225 million;

$2 million in future Priority 5 funding for Frazar Memorial Library Renovation and Repairs, Planning and Construction at McNeese State University in Calcasieu Parish;

$1.05 million in future Priority 5 funding for Dequincy City Hall, Planning and Construction in Calcasieu Parish;

$1 million in Priority 2 funding for Health and Human Performance Education Complex, Planning and Construction at McNeese State University in Calcasieu Parish;

$750,000 in Priority 2 funding for Ellis and Linda Drive Improvements in Westlake, Planning and Construction in Calcasieu Parish;

$500,000 in Priority 2 funding for Alpha Hall Renovations, Planning and Construction at McNeese State University in Calcasieu Parish;

$400,000 in Priority 2 funding for Lumas Road, Planning and Construction in Beauregard Parish;

$300,000 in Priority 2 funding for Command and Control Center at City Docks at the Port of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish;

$300,000 in Priority 2 funding for National Hurricane Museum and Science Center in Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish;

$250,000 in Priority 2 funding for Community Recreation Building and Shelter in DeRidder, Planning and Construction, Acquisition and Rehabilitation in Beauregard Parish;

$200,000 in Priority 2 funding for Vinton Street Improvements in Calcasieu Parish;

$195,000 in Priority 2 funding for Industrial Canal Dockside Monopile Improvements at the Port of Lake Charles, Planning and Construction in Calcasieu Parish;

$40,000 in Priority 2 funding for Third Street West Bridge Repair, Planning and Construction in Jefferson Davis Parish;

$25,000 in Priority 2 funding for Water System Improvements, Planning and Construction in Beauregard Parish.

$5.7 million in Priority 2 funding for Vernon/ Fort Polk Thoroughfare Plan, Planning and Construction in Vernon Parish with an additional $3.675 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $9.375 million;

$550,000 in Priority 2 funding for Rosepine Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvement, Planning and Construction in Vernon Parish with an additional $1.07 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $1.62 million;

$300,000 in Priority 2 funding for Emergency Connection with West Vernon Waterworks District and Inline Booster Station in Hornbeck, Planning and Construction in Vernon Parish with an additional $600,000 in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $900,000;

$300,000 in Priority 2 funding for Emergency Connection with Anacoco Water System in Hornbeck, Planning and Construction in Vernon Parish;

$200,000 in Priority 2 funding for Water System Improvements in Rosepine, Planning and Construction in Vernon Parish; and

$75,000 in Priority 2 funding for Street Improvements in New Llano, Planning and Construction in Vernon Parish.

Priority 1 funds are usually dispersed within the fiscal year, while money for higher-numbered priorities may take years to become available. Priority 1 projects were authorized in a past legislative session and were granted credit by the Louisiana Bond Commission.

Priority 2 projects are for the completion of plans and specifications, land acquisition, site preparation, or for construction.

Priority 5 projects don't require cash expenditures during the fiscal year.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly