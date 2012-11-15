Sulphur woman accused of theft from employer

A Sulphur woman is accused of stealing from her employer, according to a Thursday news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said deputies were dispatched to a convenience store on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur on Nov. 8 regarding an allegation of an employee stealing from the company.

Authorities said upon arrival, deputies spoke with the business owner who advised that when checking the balance of the deposits made by the employees on Nov. 5, she discovered over $800 was missing.

Authorities said following additional investigation, when detectives spoke with the store cashier, Candace M. Johnson, 29, of Sulphur, she confirmed she stole the cash.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $500.

She was released on $1,000 bond set by Judge Wilford Carter.

