Nothing smells as good as a hero

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Local longshoremen are up in arms this morning. They're telling KPLC's Theresa Schmidt that workers from outside the state are being brought in. Theresa's checking out their concerns and we hope to have her update at noon.

Many of you may be wondering what's happening at the Lake Charles Regional Airport – with emergency vehicles racing in and out. Well, it's actually an intense drill for local emergency responders – a full scale mock disaster scenario. KPLC's Holly Carter is covering that story and we'll have more info for you at noon.

Also today, we'll tell you about a crazy series of events for neighbors in one close-knit community. It begins and ends with a smelly pest who was once a bother, but now an unlikely hero.

Plus, when you think of donating blood, animals probably aren't the first thing that comes to mind. Well, as it turns out, humans aren't the only ones who can donate blood to save lives.

In other health news, Governor Jindal's administration has sent word to federal officials that Louisiana will not create its own health insurance exchange. You can read more about that HERE.

In weather, it was definitely colder this morning with some areas reaching the freezing mark. Ben tells me that we should get into the mid 60's by this afternoon. What about tonight, and the upcoming weekend? He's working on his live, local forecast right now, so be sure to tune in at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us on kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!