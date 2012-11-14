Jennings man accused of child pornography possession

A Jennings man is accused of child pornography possession, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop D.

Troopers said on Wednesday, investigators assigned to the agency's Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations conducted a search warrant at the home of 28-year-old Seth Bivens.

Troopers said the warrant was the result of an Operation Child Watch investigation initiated by State Police detectives.

Bivens is accused of downloading child pornography. Troopers said an examination of a hard drive at Bivens' home revealed evidence of child pornography.

Bivens was arrested for pornography involving juveniles (LRS 14:81.1) and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail. He is being held without bond.

Troopers said if convicted, Bivens faces up to a $50,000 fine and from five to 20 years in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Troopers said the mission of Operation Child Watch is to rescue children from the potential abuse of child predators by targeting those individuals with sexually explicit images and/or videos on their computers.

