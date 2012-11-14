CPSO vehicle crimes unit makes arrests in multi-jurisdictional probe

Calcasieu Parish authorities made several arrests stemming from a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Sheriff's Office Vehicle Crimes Unit recently launched a lengthy probe with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office and Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said through the course of the investigation, detectives determined Jeremy J. Landreneau, 21, of Ragley, and Eric P. Guidry, 24, of Jennings, were involved in numerous thefts in the parishes.

Authorities said when questioned by detectives in reference to recent burglaries in the Calcasieu Parish area, Landreneau confirmed he purchased numerous tools, heavy equipment and other miscellaneous items he knew had been reported stolen.

"After being placed under arrest, detectives located a small, clear bag containing suspected marijuana in Landreneau's front pocket. During a of search of Landreneau's home, detectives also recovered a white, powdery substance believed to be methamphetamines, along with several glass devices used to smoke methamphetamines, in his bedroom," the release states.

Authorities said when detectives questioned Guidry, who was located by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office and is currently incarcerated in the parish's jail, he confirmed he stole two utility trailers from a business on La. 3059 in Lake Charles on Sept. 7.

Guidry is charged with two counts of theft over $1,500. Landreneau was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with illegal possession of stolen property over $1,500, possession of marijuana, possession of CDS I and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $10,000 bond set by Judge David Ritchie.

Authorities said during further investigation, detectives discovered Landreneau and Guidry were selling or trading the stolen property to Karl A. Gott, 48, of Moss Bluff. On Oct. 25, detectives responded to Gott's home to execute a search warrant.

"When detectives approached Gott, he intentionally destroyed suspected crystal meth in front of detectives before being apprehended. Detectives also arrested John R. Rigmaiden, 42, of Longville, who was at the home, after he was found to be in possession of suspected crystal meth," the release states.

During a search of Gott's home and property, authorities said detectives recovered two dirt bikes that were reported stolen in Acadia Parish, a flatbed trailer and a welding machine reported stolen in Jeff Davis Parish, and a tractor reported stolen in Allen Parish.

Authorities said during a further search, detectives also recovered suspected marijuana and two semi-automatic handguns from inside Gott's home.

Gott and Rigmaiden were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and both charged with possession of CDS II and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gott is also charged with two counts of possession of firearms in presence of narcotics, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.

Gott was released on an $8,750 bond set by Judge Wilford Carter, and Rigmaiden was released on a $3,500 bond set by Judge Ron Ware.

