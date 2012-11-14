Text from a predator

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A big meeting at the White House today. President Obama is welcoming about a dozen business executives – looking for support in an effort to avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff" in January. We'll have a preview on what the President is proposing.

The head of the Senate Intelligence Committee says former CIA Director David Petraeus has agreed to testify about the attacks in Libya. You can read more about that HERE.

Also today, words of caution to parents out there. Did you know that child predators are now finding victims thru texting apps? Yep, that's happening and we'll tell you how to protect your child.

Plus, we'll show you how using digital tablets like and IPad or Kindle can help people with macular degeneration and other vision loss read better and faster.

In weather, Ben tells me the return of sunshine will likely warm those temperatures into the lower 60's later afternoon. He says those clear skies will make for a cooler evening, perhaps near freezing in some areas. Be sure to tune in to his full, live, local forecast at noon.

Speaking of colder weather, winter clothing that many of you donated for the homeless was delivered today. We'll have that story.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.