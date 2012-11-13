Lake Charles doctor accused of 'enticing persons into prostitution'

A Lake Charles area doctor is accused of offering paid healthcare and other benefits to a woman in exchange for sex, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on Nov. 9, the agency's vice detectives arrested 61-year-old Richard D. Samudia after an investigation into an allegation that he offered to pay a 20-year-old female for sexual favors.

"Detectives discovered Samudia gave the victim a typed list of benefits she would receive, including cash, paid healthcare and maintenance on her vehicle, in exchange for sexual intercourse," the Tuesday release states.

Samudia was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with enticing persons into prostitution.

Authorities said he was released on $3,000 bond.

