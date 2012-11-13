Two arrested following meth lab bust in Lake Charles

Calcasieu Parish authorities have made two arrests following a reported meth lab bust in Lake Charles.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 12, at approximately 6:45 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a Demarest Street home in reference to a report of a suspicious odor.

Authorities said upon arrival, they spoke with 48-year-old Jerry T. Anderson and 35-year-old Angela R. Bertrand, residents of the home.

Authorities said investigating officers detected a chemical odor coming from inside the home.

"After obtaining a search warrant, CPSO Narcotics Detectives conducted a search and discovered an active meth lab, methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia inside the home. Haz-Mat was called to dismantle and clean up the meth lab, the Tuesday release states.

Anderson and Bertrand were arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Both have been charged with creation/operation of a clandestine lab, possession of CDS II (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bonds were set at $10,000 each.

