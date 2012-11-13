C.A.T. Team makes pot bust on I-10

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Nov. 9 at approximately 10 a.m., Cpl. Chris Johnson and Cpl. Kevin Hoover with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) observed an SUV and a car traveling together east on I-10 between Vinton and Sulphur. After observing them commit traffic violations, Cpl. Hoover and Cpl. Johnson conducted traffic stops on both vehicles.

An investigation revealed the driver of the SUV, Robert L. Hayward, 34, Cairo, GA, and the driver and passengers of the car, Antonio D. Holt, 28, Pelham, GA, William Knight, 35, and Jacenta J. Copeland, 24, both of Cairo, GA, were traveling together from Houston to Cairo, Georgia, although both parties claimed to be traveling alone.

Cpl. Johnson and Cpl. Hoover searched both vehicles. From the SUV, Cpl. Johnson recovered a clothing bag on the backseat containing over 15 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of approximately $10,000. Cpl. Johnson also discovered several miscellaneous papers inside the clothing bag with personal information linking the occupants of the car to the contraband. Nothing was found in the car.

Holt, Knight, Copeland and Hayward were arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and all charged with possession of CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute.

Judge Kent Savoie set each of their bonds at $25,000.