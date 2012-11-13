Emails unveil tangled web of scandal

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

In the wake of the recent election and a big loss for the Republican party, Governor Bobby Jindal is speaking out…apparently with some strong words against his own party. We'll share what he had to say.

More fallout from the scandal that forced David Petraeus to resign as CIA director. Now the White House has put the nomination of John Allen as the next commander of the U.S. European Command and the commander of NATO forces in Europe on hold. Allen, who succeeded Petraeus as the leader in Afghanistan is being investigated for communications with one of the women involved in the Petraeus issue. We'll have more on that at noon, but you can read what's available on this story right now HERE.

Also today, we know how breast cancer can take a huge toll on a woman's body, but now there's an exciting new treatment. A form of nanotechnology can cut recovery time down to about a week – thanks to microscopic cancer-killing spheres that are inserted directly into the bloodstream.

Also on the topic of health, is there a link between mothers who had the flu or a fever lasting more than a week while pregnant and autism in their children? Check out this info from a new study HERE.

Plus a nationwide grocery store chain is making a serious commitment to veterans. We'll explain how the company is planning to hire 120 thousand veterans by 2020. It's something both the employees and shoppers want to see.

In weather, some areas were near freezing this morning, and Ben tells me wind gusts will be near 20mph at times during the afternoon. What can we expect tonight? Ben's working on his live, local forecast right now, so be sure to tune in at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a wonderful day!