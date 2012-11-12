Eight Teams Advance in High School Playoffs

We have eight local teams still alive in the high school playoffs, including the team on your television screen right now, the Barbe Buccaneers.





Barbe will get another home game this week after that first round win over Terrebonne last Friday.





The Bucs are the 2 seed in class 5A and they will play 15th seeded C.E. Byrd at Buccaneer Stadium.





In class 4A, the Lagrange gators will go on the road to St. Martinville, while the DeRidder Dragons, after upsetting O.P. Walker, will get a home game against 6th seeded Holy Cross.





In class 3A, the Jennings Bulldogs will be on the road against Loranger.





After that 49-6 pasting of Buckeye on the road, the Iowa Yellow Jackets will be home against North Vermillion, while in class 2a, Rosepine faces a very tough test against powerhouse Evangel Christian from Shreveport.





And Basile and Oberlin will both go on the road in class 1A. The Bearcats will play at Louisiana New Tech in Plain Dealing, and the Tigers will also be on the road at #2 seed Haynesville.