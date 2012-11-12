Former KPLC weather man slated to co-host 'ET'

Former KPLC chief meteorologist Rob Marciano will leave his weather post at CNN to co-host the entertainment news show, "Entertainment Tonight" next year.

Marciano made the announcement via Twitter on Monday. He said he will miss his CNN family, but is excited about the opportunity at "ET."

Marciano will host alongside Nancy O'Dell.

Marciano worked at KPLC from 1994 to 1997.

