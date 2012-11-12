Operation Christmas Child collection underway - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Operation Christmas Child collection underway

While most people in the U.S. are preparing for holiday activities, Southwest Louisiana volunteers with Operation Christmas Child - the world's largest Christmas project of its kind - are filling shoe box gifts with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for needy children overseas.

This year-round project of international Christian relief and evangelism organization Samaritan's Purse, headed by Franklin Graham, is ramping up as local businesses, churches and community groups prepare to collect over 15,000 gift-filled shoe boxes during National Collection Week, Nov. 12-19.

Anyone can drop off a packed shoe box at one of five locations in the Southwest Louisiana area. Then, using whatever means necessary -- trucks, trains, boats, bikes and even elephants - the shoe box gifts will be hand-delivered to hurting children in 100 countries around the world.

Southwest Louisiana collection sites:

The Dwelling Place

1800 E. College St.

Lake Charles, LA 70669

337-405-9022

            

Maplewood First Baptist Church

4601 Maplewood Drive

Sulphur, LA 70663

(337) 625-5899 or 337-499-8184  or 337-309-0378

 

First Baptist Church DeQuincy

291 S. Pine

DeQuincy, LA 70633

337-786-7072  or  337-405-9022

 

Temple Baptist Church (DeRidder)

122 MLK Drive

DeRidder, LA 70634

337-396-4818  or  337-405-9022

 

Kinder Bible Church

702 4th Ave.

Kinder, LA  70648

337-639-4906  or  337-405-9022

 

Additional local collection sites can be found using the online Zip Code locator at www.samaritanspurse.org.

