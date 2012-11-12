Memorial wall for veterans dedicated at Combre Cemetery - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Memorial wall for veterans dedicated at Combre Cemetery

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

As the nation observes Veterans Day, a new veterans' memorial wall was dedicated Monday at the Combre Cemetery in Lake Charles.

The idea to build a veterans' memorial at the cemetery came when Sgt. Ernest Mitchell visited a memorial at a cemetery out-of-state.

Mitchell said he was so moved by the memorial he visited that he wanted to bring one to a Lake Area cemetery.

Mitchell worked with veterans from the American Legion Post 551 to fund and build the wall. He said he was determined to build something that would appropriately honor the men and women who sacrifice daily for America's freedoms.

"Somebody has to do the ultimate sacrifice and God put us on this earth to go out and do this and that's what we're doing. The ones that fought the Vietnam War, the veterans, the World War II all of that stuff, we want to make this a place for them also to let them know that we care and that's the main thing about it. It's caring for one another and treating them like brothers. Even though they're not here ... Their families are here," Mitchell said.

Once the memorial is complete, people will have the chance to purchase space on the wall to dedicate to veterans that they wish to honor.

