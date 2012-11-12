Say it ain't so, Elmo!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll show you how many are celebrating the observance of Veterans Day today – from the unveiling of a local memorial, to school programs in Lake Charles and Lacassine. You can also look at weekend celebrations HERE.

Also today, we'll have the inspiring story of a woman who is not only breaking the sound barrier, but the glass ceiling as well. She's a U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilot with a message about pursuing the dreams.

Shocking news coming out today about the man behind the voice of Sesame Street's Elmo. He's denying claims he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage boy.

Plus, it may have looked like a break-in, but the reality was something totally unexpected. We'll show you what really happened inside a business since the destruction was all caught on tape.

In weather, our morning had a few clouds and sprinkles – leftovers from the weekend. However a cold front continues through the state and Ben tells me we can expect much cooler temperatures. How cold will it go this evening? Ben's working on those numbers now, so be sure to tune in for his full, local, live forecast at noon.

Speaking of weather, we'll show you some amazing scenes out of Venice, Italy. As much as 80 percent of the city is under water after heavy rains flooded the area. You can actually see people wading, and in some cases, swimming thru the historic streets.

