LCMH honors St. John Elementary artists

The following is a news release from Lake Charles Memorial Hospital:

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital recently honored students who participated in the Young at Art Program in September. The program, which spotlights artwork from a different local elementary school each month, was designed to make a positive impact on hospital patients, employees, and the young artists themselves.

September's display featured artwork by students from St. John Elementary. A panel of Memorial volunteers recognized fifth graders Hallie Marceaux, Jeaune Maria Sonnier and Angelle Glover with a $25 gift card.

"We would like to congratulate our young artists, and extend our thanks to them all for helping to brighten our hospital with their wonderful artwork," said Kathy DeRouen, Memorial's senior vice president of Marketing and founder of the Young at Art program.