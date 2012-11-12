Boy Scouts assist with flag display at Orange Grove-Graceland

The Avenue of Flags display was put up briefly Sunday at Orange Grove-Graceland cemetery on Broad St., but had to be taken down when heavy rains started falling.

Volunteers, including those from Boy Scout Troop 107 helped take them down and take them to a facility where they were carefully dried and folded. No small task: 865 flags were scheduled to be put up. The flags are being stored until their next display, Memorial Day, 2013.

The Avenue of Flags is put up twice a year: On Memorial and Veterans days.

For more information on the Avenue of Flags, contact Kevin Cooley at (337) 436-8940.

