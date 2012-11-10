LSU Cruises on Homecoming, 37-17

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Zach Mettenberger passed for 273 yards and two touchdowns, and ninth-ranked LSU kept alive faint hope of a Southeastern Conference title with a 37-17 victory over No. 23 Mississippi State on Saturday night.



Looking sharp a second straight week, Mettenberger completed 19 of 30 passes without an interception. His top target was Jarvis Landry, who had nine catches for 109 yards - both career highs - including a 19-yard touchdown to help the Tigers (8-2, 4-2 SEC) beat the Bulldogs (7-3, 3-3) for the 13th straight time.



Mettenberger's other scoring pass went to Spencer Ware, fullback J.C. Copeland scored on a 1-yard plunge and Craig Loston returned an interception 100 yards for a score.



Tyler Russell was 26 of 38 for 295 yards and a touchdown that got the Bulldogs as close as field goal in the third quarter before they faded in their third straight loss to a ranked team.

