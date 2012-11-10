McNeese Falls to UTSA 31-24 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Falls to UTSA 31-24

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Texas-San Antonio built a big lead and held off a fourth-quarter rally for a 31-24 victory over McNeese State in the Alamodome on Saturday.
    
UTSA (6-4) had a 31-10 lead early in the fourth as Eric Soza passed for a pair of touchdowns and Evans Okotcha ran for a score.
    
But McNeese (6-4) roared back on a 6-yard TD pass from Cody Stroud to Dylan Long with 6:18 left and a 3-yard scoring run by Marcus Wiltz with 3:05 remaining.
    
Soza completed 24 of 37 passes for 262 yards and a pair of TDs, and was not sacked. Stroud completed 34 of 46 passes for 346 yards and two TDs.

