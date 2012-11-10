McNeese Falls to UTSA 31-24

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Texas-San Antonio built a big lead and held off a fourth-quarter rally for a 31-24 victory over McNeese State in the Alamodome on Saturday.
UTSA (6-4) had a 31-10 lead early in the fourth as Eric Soza passed for a pair of touchdowns and Evans Okotcha ran for a score.
But McNeese (6-4) roared back on a 6-yard TD pass from Cody Stroud to Dylan Long with 6:18 left and a 3-yard scoring run by Marcus Wiltz with 3:05 remaining.
Soza completed 24 of 37 passes for 262 yards and a pair of TDs, and was not sacked. Stroud completed 34 of 46 passes for 346 yards and two TDs.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All
Rights Reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.