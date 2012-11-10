Rose show held in Moss Bluff

The beauty and luxury that is the rose was celebrated this weekend in Moss Bluff.

The Southwest Louisiana Rose Society presented the Gulf District Rose Show at First Baptist Church on Old Hwy 171.

Admission was free for anyone to enjoy and appreciate the delicate beauty, variety of colors and sheer skill it takes to grow some of the most beautiful roses.

Organizers said they had 15 exhibitors with more than 200 entries. This year's best in show -- also known as the "queen rose" -- went to an exhibitor out of Orange, Texas.

Julie Engert with the SWLA Rose Society said roses are at their peak during this time of year.

"November is ideal because roses love the cool weather. They make lots of petals. They also like the spring too but this time of year is best," Engert explained.

While the annual show is an opportunity for rose growers to show their passion to the public Engert said they share all year long.

"Most of us share with our church family, our friends, neighbors. If someone is sick or a special occasion. We love sharing our roses all year," Engert said.

This year's event also honored long time member Al Hobbs who passed away last year. Hobbs was a 37-year member of the club and not only showed roses but served as a judge for competitions.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.