Small plane crashes near Crowley

A small plane crashed in Acadia Parish around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded to the crash, near Crowley.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon, dispatchers with 911 received a call at 1:08 p.m. and immediately dispatched deputies and several members with the Crowley Fire Department to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a Venterra two-seater single engine plane was attempting to make a landing on a private air strip when the front nose gear folded causing the plane to overturn.

Melancon said that the pilot, whose identity is not being released at this time, was owner of the plane.

Authorities said the man was taken to Lafayette General Hospital by Acadian Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.