Sulphur Veterans Day Parade held

More than 100 motorcyclists led the patriotic procession in Sulphur as hundreds of other people lined the streets for Sulphur's Veterans Day Parade.

Several veterans and current soldiers participated in the parade. The parade made its way under a large flag suspended over the street by two fire trucks.

The Sulphur High School marching band played patriotic favorites. Everyone on hand enjoyed the day.

"It's important we remember the sacrifices of our veterans and their families not just on this day but every day because there has been a lot of sacrifices made for our freedom," said Dawn Wells.

