There are many opportunities to "jump at" this weekend across Southwest Louisiana and beyond. Here are some highlights:

Rayne:

Frog Festival events are as follows:

Arts & Crafts show: Saturday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rayne Civic Center.

Diaper Derby: Saturday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. on Stage II at the Rayne Frog Festival.

Project Dance: Saturday, Nov. 10 at 10:25 a.m. on Stage II at the Rayne Frog Festival.

Frog Festival Golf Tournament: Saturday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. at Cajun Pines for the Rayne Frog Festival.

Frog Racing and Jumping Contest: Saturday, Nov. 10 on Stage II at noon at the Rayne Frog Festival.

Cajun Heat: Saturday, Nov. 10 at 12:30 p.m. on the Main Stage at the Rayne Frog Festival.

Ronnie Mathews: Saturday, Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. on the Main Stage at the Rayne Frog Festival.

TK Hulin & Smoke: Saturday, Nov. 10 at 4:30 p.m. on the Main Stage at the Rayne Frog Festival.

Charlie Rivers: Saturday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. on the Main Stage at the Rayne Frog Festival.

5th Avenue: Saturday, Nov. 10 at 8:30 p.m. on the Main Stage at the Rayne Frog Festival.

Percy Sledge: Saturday, Nov. 10 at 10:30 p.m. on the Main Stage at the Rayne Frog Festival.

Frog Festival Grand Parade: Sunday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. in Downtown Rayne.

Lake Charles:

"The Women of Lockerbie" play: Through Saturday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Shearman Fine Arts Theatre at McNeese State University. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for McNeese faculty/staff, senior citizens and youth, and free for McNeese students with a current ID. For tickets or more information, call 337-475-5040.

Dancing Classrooms: Friday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at LaGrange High School on College St. in Lake Charles. Hosted by Brentwood Elementary's fifth grade class. Students are asked to arrive by 5:30 p.m.

"The Writers - Maggie, Kate & Rosa" play: Friday, Nov. 9 and Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Itinerant Theatre. Show starts at 7 p.m. at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum at 204 W. Sallier St. in Lake Charles. Tickets are $10. Call 337-436-6275 or visit www.itineranttheatre.com.

Lend Me a Tenor: Nov. 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 11 and 18 at 2 p.m. at the Lake Charles Little Theatre located at 813 Enterprise Blvd. Season memberships are $75 for adults and $65 for seniors. Tickets at the door are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students with a student ID. For more information, call 337-433-7988 or visit www.thelclt.com.

Book and Art Sale: Saturday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church at 4020 Hodges St. in Lake Charles. The sale will feature art made by local art teacher Nancy Melton and her students and by the St. Andrew Sewing Circle. Books and art may be obtained for donations to the Papua New Guinea Medical Mission that St. Andrew is supporting. For more information, call 337-477-6166 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or email standrewpres@suddenlinkmail.com, or visit http://standrewpres.com .

3rd Annual Harvest Moon Horse Show: Saturday, Nov. 10 at The Stables at Le Bocage located at 4550 South Park Road in Lake Charles, just east of Burton Coliseum. The show is open to all competitors. For more information, www.lebocagestables.com.

The Lochness Mobsters: Friday, Nov. 9 at Luna Live. Show starts around 9 p.m.

The Marvelous Wonderfuls: Friday, Nov. 9 at Luna Live. Following the above performance.

Sidestreet Jazz Band: Friday, Nov. 9 at Luna Bar & Grill at 7 p.m.

The Lost Bayou Ramblers: Friday, Nov. 10 at Luna Live at 8 p.m.

DeRidder:

5th Annual La Cuisine de Beauregard Food Festival: Saturday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown DeRidder. The Washington St. area will be roped off and a food court will be created with the chefs lining each side of the street. Admission to the festival is free. The admission to the food court is $5. Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys will perform. Gator hunter Roger Rivers will provide entertainment.

Eunice:

The Babineaux Sisters band: Friday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theater at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice. Part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Tickets are $5.00 and general admission seating.

Jennings:

Second Saturday Flea Market: Saturday, Nov. 10 beginning at 7 a.m. at the Louisiana Oil & Gas Park in Jennings near I-10 Exit 64. Admission to the park will be $1 per person. The event will be hosted by the Jeff Davis Communities Against Domestic Abuse (CADA), and funds raised will go toward CADA's work in Jeff Davis Parish. For more information, call 337-616-8418 or visit http://jeffdaviscada.com/ .

Crowley:

Concert fundraiser for Choices Program: Saturday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Rice Theatre in Crowley. The Ticket Window at the theatre will open at 4 p.m. on the day of the show with the doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for Adults are $15 and for 12 years and younger, they are $10. Proceeds from the event will go to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's "Choices" Program.

Leesville:

Opening Reception for Stephen Barnett art exhibit: Saturday, Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Joseph Sisters Gallery at 303 East Texas St. in Leesville.

