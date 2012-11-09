Skeletal remains found in Merryville identified

According to a news release from Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Toler, authorities have received confirmation from the LSU FACES Laboratory in Baton Rouge that the skeletal remains found in Merryville recently are that of Adam J. Davis, of Merryville.

Toler said Davis was reported missing Sept. 16 from the Merryville area.

"A full examination of the remains is expected to be completed soon. At which time, a report will be issued and the remains will be released to the next of kin," Toler said.

We'll have more information on this as it becomes available.

