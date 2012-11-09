Edwards unplugged - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Edwards unplugged

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Former Governor Edwin Edwards paid a visit to Westlake last night and he had lots to say about the election, the closure of Phelps Correctional center and more. We'll have some of his remarks on at noon, and more for you online HERE.

A possible salmonella contamination prompts Nestle to recall some of its Nesquik chocolate power. We'll tell you what you need to know.

Also today, breaking the sound barrier and shattering the glass ceiling at the same time.  One woman is making history as a U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilot. Tune in to hear her message about following your dreams.

Plus, one store appears to be hit by vandals, but when employees watching the security tape what they saw was an entirely different deal. We'll show you what really caused all the damage, and it probably will surprise you.

We'll also tell you about several big Veterans Day events coming up in our area over the weekend.

How will the weather affect those events? Ben tells me warmer weather will continue into the weekend with highs in the upper 70's tomorrow and near 80 on Sunday. Rain chances are entering the picture, so be sure to tune in at noon to find out when that rain is likely.  Ben is working on those numbers for his live, local forecast right now.

Speaking of weather, when the colder temperatures sink in, that will be a hardship on the homeless. You can help them out thru a special project. On Monday morning you'll be able to drop off winter clothes for those less fortunate. You can go HERE for a list of drop-off locations.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.  We hope you join us.  Have a great day, and a wonderful weekend!

