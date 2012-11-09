Residents encouraged to donate cold weather clothes during drive - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Residents encouraged to donate cold weather clothes during drive

In the spirit of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and homelessness education, the Region 5 Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Continuum of Care for the homeless will host a "Winter Drive-By" event.

This event will take place on Monday, Nov. 12 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Winter Drive-By is part of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week and encourages Calcasieu residents to participate by donating their winter wear items for those less fortunate in the community.

Winter wear items that are needed include:

New and gently used coats (Men, women and children)

Hand warmers

Plastic ponchos

Scarves

Socks

Winter Boots

New thermal underwear (Men, Women and Children)

Sweaters

Gloves

Blankets

Hats/Caps

Participating in National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week not only raises awareness it also strengthens Region 5's efforts to end hunger and homelessness in our communities.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:


Allen Parish

First Federal Bank, 222 South 10th Street, Oakdale

Beauregard Parish

DeRidder Police Department, 200 S. Jefferson St., DeRidder

First Federal Bank, 519 North Pine St., DeRidder

Calcasieu Parish:

Abraham's Tent: 2300 Fruge Street (Hwy 90), Lake Charles

Allen P. August Annex Center – 2000 Moeling Street, Lake Charles

Catholic Charities, 1225 2nd Street, Lake Charles

Cato, 2835 Derek Drive, Lake Charles

Cato, 2470 North Martin Luther King Highway 14, Moss Bluff

KPLC TV, 320 Division Street, Lake Charles

Lake Charles Civic Center Parking Lot, Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles

Nissan of Lake Charles, 1700 Siebarth Drive, Lake Charles

Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1537 Country Club Road, Lake Charles

Tarver Ford, 930 Beglis Parkway, Sulphur

United Way of Southwest Louisiana, 715 Ryan Street, Lake Charles

Cameron Parish:

Cameron Council on Aging, 951 Highway 384, Grand Lake

Cameron Volunteer Fire Department, 953 Highway 384, Grand Lake


Jefferson-Davis Parish:

Bubba Oustalet , 819 N. Main Street, Jennings

  Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:58 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
