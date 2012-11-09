Residents encouraged to donate cold weather clothes during drive

In the spirit of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and homelessness education, the Region 5 Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Continuum of Care for the homeless will host a "Winter Drive-By" event.

This event will take place on Monday, Nov. 12 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Winter Drive-By is part of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week and encourages Calcasieu residents to participate by donating their winter wear items for those less fortunate in the community.

Winter wear items that are needed include:

New and gently used coats (Men, women and children)

Hand warmers

Plastic ponchos

Scarves

Socks

Winter Boots

New thermal underwear (Men, Women and Children)

Sweaters

Gloves

Blankets

Hats/Caps

Participating in National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week not only raises awareness it also strengthens Region 5's efforts to end hunger and homelessness in our communities.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:



Allen Parish



First Federal Bank, 222 South 10th Street, Oakdale

Beauregard Parish



DeRidder Police Department, 200 S. Jefferson St., DeRidder

First Federal Bank, 519 North Pine St., DeRidder

Calcasieu Parish:



Abraham's Tent: 2300 Fruge Street (Hwy 90), Lake Charles

Allen P. August Annex Center – 2000 Moeling Street, Lake Charles



Catholic Charities, 1225 2nd Street, Lake Charles



Cato, 2835 Derek Drive, Lake Charles



Cato, 2470 North Martin Luther King Highway 14, Moss Bluff



KPLC TV, 320 Division Street, Lake Charles

Lake Charles Civic Center Parking Lot, Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles

Nissan of Lake Charles, 1700 Siebarth Drive, Lake Charles

Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1537 Country Club Road, Lake Charles

Tarver Ford, 930 Beglis Parkway, Sulphur

United Way of Southwest Louisiana, 715 Ryan Street, Lake Charles

Cameron Parish:



Cameron Council on Aging, 951 Highway 384, Grand Lake



Cameron Volunteer Fire Department, 953 Highway 384, Grand Lake



Jefferson-Davis Parish:



Bubba Oustalet , 819 N. Main Street, Jennings

