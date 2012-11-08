Barbe senior tapped for Army All-American Bowl - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Barbe senior tapped for Army All-American Bowl

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Barbe senior tight end DeSean Smith is headed to LSU next year, but before he heads east to Baton Rouge, he will take a trip west to San Antonio.

Today, during Barbe's Veterans Day Program, Smith was recognized as one of 90 American football players who are invited to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio next January.

Smith will join players like Andrew Luck, Marc Sanchez, Tim Tebow and Ndamukong Suh who made their national television debuts at the Army All-American Bowl.

The annual East vs. West game is the biggest and highest-profile all-American game for high school football players in America, and Smith said he could hardly believe it when he found out he had been picked.

The 2013 U.S. Army All-American Bowl will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, and you can watch it live on KPLC.

