Lake Charles Police team with McDonald's on basketball giveaway

Lake Charles Police are trying to earn the trust of area youth by giving away free basketballs.

"Check this out, how cool is this? I don't have any footballs, I ran out. How cool is that? I've got something for you, too," said Cpl. John Russell.

Lake Charles Police started a partnership with McDonald's about a year ago. Initially, local managers with McDonald's sponsored the program with free footballs and basketballs. It went over so well that they purchased another 300 to give away to area kids.

Police said it's a good way to break the ice. Kids will tell you that they love it.

"It's nice when you can have positive interaction with kids from high school down to five and six years old. It's very nice to have that good relationship with them as they get older. They perceive us as the good guys and can always come to us any time they need some help," Russell said.

Russell's next project is to try and get a sponsor for toys and items for girls.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.