Area schools honor veterans

Several schools in Southwest Louisiana took time to honor veterans on Thursday.

Hamilton Christian Academy held its annual Veterans Day program Thursday morning.

A color guard presented the colors and students recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the National Anthem.

Sgt. James Johnson served as the guest speaker.

Johnson was severely injured in 2005 while serving in Iraq and spoke to the students about being a veteran.

Also, St. Margaret Catholic School celebrated veterans on Thursday.

Students came together to perform live skits and songs in the gym.

Area veterans were invited to hear the children sing.

Additionally, at F.K. White Middle School students asked all active or retired members of the armed forces to come to the school to be honored.

Charles Liddell, a former Tuskegee Airman, was the guest speaker. He shared his experience with the crowd.

The JR ROTC from LaGrange High School also participated in the program.

