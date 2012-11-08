Deer strike in Howard Co. kills husband and wife, injures grandc - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Deer strike in Arkansas kills husband and wife, injures grandchildren

A freak accident in Hempstead County, AR has claimed the lives of two people and injured their grandchildren.

The accident happened just after 7:00 Thursday morning on Highway 27 in Nashville, AR. Police say a deer jumped in front of a vehicle heading south on Highway 27. That vehicle hit the deer and knocked it into the windshield of another vehicle. That driver lost control and crashed through the front window of Parrish Equipment Company.

The husband and wife inside the second vehicle were killed. Police have not said what kind of injuries the couple's grandchildren sustained.

One person was inside the business when the crash happened. He said the car hitting the building sounded like a bomb going off. He was not injured.

Police have not said if the driver of the first car to hit the deer was injured.

Copyright KSLA-TV 2012. Al Rights Reserved.

