Too much wiggle room

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

More changes being sought by Governor Jindal. He's seeking to rally support from local school boards in his push to outsource a public employee health insurance plan. We'll explain what's involved.

Also today, we'll show you how realistic mannequins are helping to train nursing students.

And some important news for parents of babies. Some families have found their little ones can wiggle out of the straps of a popular stroller. Now, the manufacturer is taking more action to make the product safer.

Are you wondering about school lunches in your school system? Some folks feel kids aren't getting enough to eat, but what's the real story? KPLC's Olivia Vidal is addressing the issue in a series of special reports. You can take a look at the first one HERE.

In sports, we'll have the story of a Lake Charles athlete being selected today for the 2013 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

In weather, Ben tells me today should be pretty much like yesterday with lots of sunshine this afternoon and highs warming to the lower 70's. Those temperatures will drop tonight and Ben is working up those numbers now, along with a look at how our weekend is shaping up. Be sure to tune in to his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.