Too much wiggle room - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Too much wiggle room

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

More changes being sought by Governor Jindal. He's seeking to rally support from local school boards in his push to outsource a public employee health insurance plan. We'll explain what's involved.

Also today, we'll show you how realistic mannequins are helping to train nursing students.

And some important news for parents of babies. Some families have found their little ones can wiggle out of the straps of a popular stroller. Now, the manufacturer is taking more action to make the product safer.

Are you wondering about school lunches in your school system? Some folks feel kids aren't getting enough to eat, but what's the real story? KPLC's Olivia Vidal is addressing the issue in a series of special reports. You can take a look at the first one HERE.

In sports, we'll have the story of a Lake Charles athlete being selected today for the 2013 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

In weather, Ben tells me today should be pretty much like yesterday with lots of sunshine this afternoon and highs warming to the lower 70's. Those temperatures will drop tonight and Ben is working up those numbers now, along with a look at how our weekend is shaping up. Be sure to tune in to his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
